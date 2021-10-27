Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.29. 4,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.