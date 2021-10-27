KeyCorp Comments on Danaher Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

