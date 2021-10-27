Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2,319 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
