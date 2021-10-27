Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2,319 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

