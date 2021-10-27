Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 90,194 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.