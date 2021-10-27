Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

