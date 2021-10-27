Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,548 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.11.

The firm has a market cap of $757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

