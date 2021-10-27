Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 20,057 shares.The stock last traded at $35.57 and had previously closed at $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million and a PE ratio of 34.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

