Kaltura (KLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLTR stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

