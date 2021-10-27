Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.48 to $0.58 EPS.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.