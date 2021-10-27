JT Stratford LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

