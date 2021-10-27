JT Stratford LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

