JT Stratford LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $30,098,234 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $465.78 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average is $467.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

