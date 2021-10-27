JT Stratford LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $258.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $235.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

