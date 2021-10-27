JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Plans GBX 4.24 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JGGI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.74). 291,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,778. The firm has a market cap of £685.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.92. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 5,600 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,976 ($32,631.30).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.