JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDRSF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

IDRSF remained flat at $$21.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Idorsia has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.