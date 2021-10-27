JMP Securities Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.02. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,757,754 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.