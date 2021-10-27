JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.52. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 18,747 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research lowered JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,810.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,672 shares of company stock valued at $136,664. Insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

