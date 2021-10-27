JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $53.52

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $55.30. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 21,665 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

