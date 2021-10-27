Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

