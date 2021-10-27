JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 150,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,147. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

