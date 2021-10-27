Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

JRONY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.