Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €38.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of JEN opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €32.46 ($38.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.92.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

