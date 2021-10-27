Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 60,700 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 153.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 46.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

