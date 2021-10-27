Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 120,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.43% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

