Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.54 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

NGCA stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

