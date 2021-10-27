Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,026 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of PetIQ worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $703.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

