Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MSTR stock opened at $734.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

