Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($8.75) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

