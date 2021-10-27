Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FCX opened at $38.85 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

