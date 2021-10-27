Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

MAT stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

