Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Shares of FLT opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

