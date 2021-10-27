Jason Mironov Sells 42,880 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

