Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

JAPAY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 40,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.