James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSJ. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £237.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 465.50 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88).

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

