Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head to Head Review

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.72% 21.77% 13.59% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.33 $311.47 million $4.12 42.25 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,089.91 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jack Henry & Associates and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 3 0 2.43 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $184.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 58.76%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats TuSimple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

