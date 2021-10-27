J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,596,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $586,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

JBHT opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

