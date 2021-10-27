ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. ITV has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.