Istar Inc. Purchases 13,621 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. bought 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

