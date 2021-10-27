Ispolink Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

