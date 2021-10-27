iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.16

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.16 and last traded at $109.14, with a volume of 5279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

