iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 681.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 372.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $185.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.