iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.73

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 231,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

