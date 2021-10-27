iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 3,620,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

