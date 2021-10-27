Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

