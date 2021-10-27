IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $269.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

IQV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.09. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,046. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 11.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,247,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

