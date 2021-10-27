Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,826 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,225% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,945 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

