Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Uncertainty prevails in the energy business with the coronavirus pandemic yet to subside. Although coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out at a massive scale, cases of infections are rising relentlessly. Thus, the near-term outlook for the global energy business is still gloomy. Thus, being a leading integrated energy company, Cenovus’ upstream & downstream operations are highly exposed to coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Surging transportation and blending expenses are affecting the firm’s bottom line. There has been a significant increment in transportation and blending expenses in the first half of this year. The company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure as compared to the composite players belonging to the industry. Thus, Cenovus will not be able to combat the uncertainty as well as other firms in the same space.”

9/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

