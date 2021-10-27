Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 741% compared to the typical daily volume of 739 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.