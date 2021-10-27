Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $633.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $608.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $613.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

