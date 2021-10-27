Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

ITCI opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

